B'luru fashion experts on the resurgence of Bugadi ornament as everyday style statement

Celebrity stylist Rukmini Nitin sees the mix of familiarity and fashion as central to the accessory’s renewed appeal. “Living away from where we grew up, we tend to look for things that reconnect us with memories of what we have seen and experienced earlier,” she says, pointing out that the bugadi carries meaning beyond its size. “The fact that it sits on the upper cartilage of the ear, its shape, pattern and the way it interacts with the rest of the jewellery can create a different emotion.” Fashion content creator Shivani Jai takes that idea into the realm of Indian maximalism. “Indians have been doing jewellery stacking for a while. Bugadis add that extra-ness to a look without even trying. I love the idea of pairing a bugadi with an ear chain. It adds personality to the look,” she says.

Styling one doesn’t call for a wardrobe overhaul. Jai suggests starting with pieces already in the closet. Her rule is simple: ‘Make it yours’. “Fusion, Y2K, denim, even a maxi skirt can work when everything is styled intentionally. The key is making the jewellery feel like an extension of your personal style,” she opines, adding that experimenting with traditional jewellery should come with an appreciation of where it comes from. The contemporary bugadi need not look particularly traditional. Nitin suggests choosing a smaller piece to wear with a cotton or linen jacket and trousers, denim and a tank top or even a pre-draped mundu.