Renukaswamy murder co-accused pardon plea: Karnataka HC junks Darshan’s petition

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday dismissed the application filed by Vijayalakshmi on behalf of her husband, actor and accused Darshan, challenging the order passed by the trial court allowing the application filed by one of the accused, Pradosh S Rao, accused no.14, seeking pardon by becoming an approver in the Renukaswamy murder case.

Justice V Srishananda passed the order dismissing the petition challenging the trial court order dated September 16. The court said that it does not find any illegality in the order passed by the trial court. In fact, such an application was entertained between the proposed approver and the prosecution. The co-accused cannot have any right at all to oppose it, the court observed.

However, the court granted liberty to Darshan to cross-examine the approver and to ask all questions legally permissible to be asked by him in accordance with law.

It was stated in the petition by Vijayalakshmi that the trial court erred in passing the order considering the approver’s application, which is detrimental to her husband. The application of the approver, Pradosh S Rao, was motivated, as it was filed after he was in conversation with others, as indicated by the recent seizure of a mobile phone from him in the central prison.

Noting that misutilising the facility granted by Rao to talk to his own wife, the court said that to file an application to become an approver cannot be countenance in law that too when the approver is yet to be examined and cross examined by Darshan.