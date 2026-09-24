Shop owner killed by cousin in Bengaluru's JP Nagar

BENGALURU: A 50-year-old owner of a home appliances shop was murdered by his cousin after he delayed helping the latter open a separate shop. The victim, Raju Singh, was murdered at his shop in JP Nagar 7th Phase on Tuesday. The accused Hari Singh, 41, was arrested on Wednesday.

Raju had lived in Bengaluru for nearly three decades. He was assaulted on the head and face by Hari between 7.20 pm and 7.45 pm on Tuesday. He died at the spot. Hari, who has been working with Raju since 2006, was demanding that the victim help him open a separate shop.

Raju had sought about a year to arrange the investment, following which the two had been quarrelling for the past three days.

Hari allegedly went to the shop when Raju was alone and picked up an argument with him before assaulting him.

After the attack, he allegedly informed the victim’s daughter about the incident and fled. When the daughter rushed to the spot, she saw her father lying in a pool of blood with severe injuries to his head and face.