Uber driver accused of kissing sleeping 18-year-old passenger in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: An 18-year-old woman has accused an Uber driver of hugging and kissing her on the lips after she fell asleep during the journey. The victim, a student, was travelling to her grandmother’s house when the incident happened. The incident occurred at around 1.45 am on Sunday near Konanaku- nte Cross in Doddakallasandra.

The victim woke up after sensing that the vehicle had stopped and found the driver hugging and kissing her. When he allegedly attempted to kiss her again, she questioned him, asking, “Did you do something?” The driver initially denied it but later allegedly apologised, saying, “Yes, I am sorry.” The victim has told the police that she sat in the front passenger seat as she had kept her luggage on the rear seat.

The victim had booked the cab through her friend’s mobile phone around 1.25 am. She had gone to Deepanjali Nagar to meet the friend and was returning to her grandmother’s house. The victim, in her complaint, has stated that when she attempted to get out of the cab, the driver allegedly locked the doors and continued driving.

When she screamed and banged on the window, the driver is said to have stopped the vehicle.

After she got out, the driver allegedly drove away with her luggage. She then took another auto-rickshaw to her grandmother’s house and complained to Uber about the incident.

The driver’s friends are said to have returned her luggage. The victim filed the complaint on Monday.

“The driver has been identified as Mohammed Waseem, aged about 28 years and is a native of Kerala. We are yet to detain him,” said an officer. The Konanakunte police have registered a case of sexual harassment along with other sections of the BNS.