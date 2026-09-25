GBA chief urges people to finish SIR process

BENGALURU: In light of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls-2026 being underway in the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) jurisdiction, district election officer and GBA chief commissioner Maheshwar Rao appealed to eligible voters to submit Form 6 for including their names in the draft roll if they have not been included yet. Rao said at present, hearings in around 13,40,663 cases have been completed while around 2,56,935 cases are pending.

Rao said on Thursday, “Voters who have inadvertently submitted Form 8 should also submit Form 6 to include their name in the electoral roll. Form 8 is meant for corrections in name, address and other particulars when the name is already included in the roll.”

Rao said in cases where notices have not been received, booth level officers are making repeated attempts to contact the voters. Where voters cannot be reached by telephone, officials are visiting their homes to serve the notices, he said. Cases pending for the first-stage hearing, cases with minor deficiencies in documents or documents are in order but are still shown as pending have been asked to be examined separately, Rao said.