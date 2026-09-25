Men’s friendly football match: Poor fan turnout likely as India take on Panama at Sree Kanteerava Stadium

BENGALURU: Despite anticipation and online fanfare that have been built up ahead of the men’s friendly football match between India and Panama at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, the players and attending supporters are possibly in for a tepid atmosphere.

All-India Football Federation (AIFF) has struggled to sell tickets for the game. According to the website of the official partner for ticket sales, only early bird tickets for select tiers have been sold out (it is unclear whether all of the tickets marked sold out had been made available in the first place). All the standard tiers (Rs 849, Rs 999, Rs 1,499, Rs 1,999, Rs 2,999, Rs 5,499, Rs 5,999, and Rs 12,999) are yet to be sold out, signalling an underwhelming sales performance 24 hours before the kickoff.

Many say high ticket prices are a factor for low sales. Supporters who have bought tickets have started reselling them at purchase price as well, with many reluctant to be part of a prospective minority at the stadium whose maximum capacity is 25,810.

Bengaluru Football Club supporters have voiced the same concern, with the club releasing season passes for the 2026-2027 season, covering all 12 home games, starting at Rs 12,499 (Around Rs 1,041 per match, including perks).