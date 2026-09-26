'Happiness is a state of mind': Shilpa Shetty on gratitude, food, family & letting go

Happiness for Shilpa Shetty can show up in the most unexpected and, in her words, ‘strange’ places. Dressed in a sophisticated monochrome ensemble, the actor wore a collar-neck vest with flowy pleated skirt, finished with metallic pointed pumps and minimal accessories, as she appeared for the Happpy AiR World 3Ps Happiness Summit 2026. Even after more than three decades in the film industry, she keeps returning to the idea of being present as she talks about being content. “Happiness is a state of mind, and that state of mind truly is in your hands. Most people are unhappy because they are not able to let go,” she says.

Her idea of being present does not mean pretending everything is fine. The difference lies in what she does after experiencing a hurt or a loss, as Shetty explains, “When I say I am a happy person, it doesn’t mean that I don’t feel pain or loss. Of course I feel that.” She adds, “But then you have to shift focus and bring it back to: okay, that’s my journey, that is meant to happen. And I am going to gain strength from it.”