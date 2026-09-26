Ministry of Minority Affairs signs multiple MoUs to strengthen minority development initiatives

BENGALURU: The Ministry of Minority Affairs on Friday signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with premier academic, research and innovation institutions to strengthen infrastructure assessment, independent monitoring, entrepreneurship and innovation initiatives for minorities.

The agreements were signed at IISc Bengaluru in the presence of Srivatsa Krishna, secretary at Ministry of Minority Affairs, and senior officials from the Ministry and partner institutions.

MoU was signed with the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore for independent third-party monitoring of training programmes under the Pradhan Mantri Virasat Ka Samvardhan Scheme across the South zone.

MoU with the Centre for Urbanization, Buildings & Environment, IIT Madras, was signed for independent third-party technical and social assessment of selected completed and ongoing infrastructure projects under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram.

Two tripartite MoUs involving the National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation were also signed with the Foundation for Science Innovation and Development, promoted by IISc Bengaluru, and IIMB Innovations, the entrepreneurship and incubation centre of IIM Bangalore.