After couple elopes, four attack man’s father in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 50-year-old man was brutally attacked by four persons, including the relatives of a woman with whom the victim’s son had eloped, near Torehalla on Naganahalli Road on Tuesday. The Magadi police have arrested the accused.

The victim, Thimmaiah from Madbal village in Magadi taluk, has suffered serious injuries. He was first taken to the government hospital in Magadi and later shifted to Victoria Hospital. According to a police complaint, Thimmaiah’s son Kumar was in a relationship with Veena, granddaughter of Siddalingaiah of Madbal village. Both families learnt this four months ago. Veena’s parents reportedly opposed the relationship, sent her to their relative’s house and started looking for a marriage alliance for her.

Veena returned home a few days ago and allegedly told Kumar that her parents were keen on getting her married soon. On September 21, Veena and Kumar left Madbal without informing anybody.

The next day, Thimmaiah went to Torehalla. Around 3.30 pm, Siddalingaiah, his grandson Manu, Adi from Naganahalli and another unidentified man allegedly confronted Thimmaiah and asked him about Veena’s whereabouts. When Thimmaiah said he did not know where she was, Siddalingaiah allegedly hit him with an iron rod. Manu, Adi and the other man also allegedly assaulted and kicked Thimmaiah, said a police officer, quoting the victim’s statement.

Magadi police registered a case of attempt to murder along with other Sections of BNS against the accused.