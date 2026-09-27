GBA chief directs officials to expedite Bengaluru East works

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao directed officials to expedite ongoing infrastructure works in Bengaluru East and complete them within the stipulated time.

During an inspection of Gunjur Junction, Varthur Kodi Junction, Varthur Main Road and Hope Farm Junction on Saturday, he reviewed road, underpass, flyover, footpath, pipeline and stormwater drainage works.

At Gunjur Junction, Rao directed officials to expedite road construction, repair potholes, develop footpaths, clear construction debris and install appropriate traffic and road safety signage.

Inspecting the underpass works at Hope Farm Junction, he instructed officials to speed up the project and take necessary safety measures. He also directed officials to examine the relocation of the temple at the junction to ensure that it does not obstruct public movement or underpass works.

Rao also reviewed waterlogging issues near Manipal Hospital and Jamia Masjid on Varthur Main Road.

At Varthur, he directed officials to clear construction debris, complete pending pipeline works and take action at locations where demolition works are pending.