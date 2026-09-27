GBA to digitise contractor bills, fix accountability for delays

BENGALURU: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) will overhaul the processing of contractor bills to make payments faster, time-bound and transparent, with bills to be processed through a streamlined digital system and delays at any stage subject to accountability.

Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Saturday instructed officials to initiate the reforms, which will apply to works funded through government grants as well as the five city corporations’ own resources.

Under the new system, work bills will be processed through the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS), with scrutiny by the Project Management Consultant (PMC), verification and certification by field engineers, pre-audit and approval by the Chief Engineer before payment, the minister said.

Each stage, including PMC scrutiny and quality control checks, will have a prescribed timeline. Field engineers, for instance, will have seven days to verify and certify bills. If an officer or agency fails to act within the stipulated period, the bill will be deemed approved and moved to the next level, he added.

Krishna Byre Gowda said that bills can be withheld or rejected only with reasons recorded in the system. If an officer fails to act within the prescribed period and an irregularity is subsequently established, responsibility will be fixed for the delay. Payments will be made directly to contractors’ registered bank accounts through IFMS using OTP-based authentication, replacing manual RTGS transactions, he said.