Guitar gets challan for helmet violation, thanks to AI camera

BENGALURU: An AI-powered traffic camera in the city has reportedly mistaken a guitar strapped to a scooter rider’s back for a pillion rider and issued a challan of Rs 500 for a helmet violation, highlighting concerns over errors in automated traffic enforcement.

Souvik Dutta, a resident of Hebbal, was riding towards Tin Factory in the city with a guitar strapped to his back when an AI camera on the route allegedly identified the instrument as a pillion rider.

The system subsequently detected a helmet violation and generated an online challan against the scooter. Surprised by the challan, Dutta posted a photograph of the alleged error on social media.The post went viral, triggering discussions over the accuracy of AI-based traffic surveillance systems.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police, which took note of the incident, have reportedly directed officials to contact Dutta and examine the matter.

Dutta in the post on X,tagging the traffic cops, on Saturday morning stated, “I was riding my wife’s two-wheeler alone with my guitar slung on my back in Bangalore.My wife received a traffic challan (notice no. 86202541) for pillion riding without helmet. So much for AI based traffic violation detection! Pls revoke the challan.He has posted the challan details and the picture of him riding an electric scooter with the guitar slung on his back.”

As per the challan, the violation was on September 15, 2026 Dutta’s wife received the challan on the next day.