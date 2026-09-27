Territorial Army honours BDA chief Major Manivannan

BENGALURU: Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) Commissioner Major Manivannan was felicitated with a Commendation Card by Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani at a ceremony held at the 106 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) PARA in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Major Manivannan was commissioned into the 106 Infantry Battalion (TA) PARA on February 8, 2014. He was recognised for his hard work, dedication, continued collaboration and service in the Territorial Army while also discharging his responsibilities in civil administration.

He was earlier awarded a Commendation Card by the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, in April this year, in recognition of his service and contribution to the Territorial Army. The latest recognition by the CDS is the second such commendation awarded to Major Manivannan this year.