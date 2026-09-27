Woman ends her life over sexual harassment in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old woman died by suicide on Wednesday after she was allegedly subjected to mental and sexual harassment by a couple.

The victim has been identified as Asha of Sarjapur. Her mother Lakshmamma from Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu filed a police complaint on Thursday against Somesh and his wife.

Somesh, a driver, who knew that Asha was a widow, was allegedly pressuring her to have an illicit relationship with him, while his wife allegedly accused Asha of having a relationship with her husband.

Unable to bear the harassment, Asha swallowed pills to end her life on Wednesday and later died at a hospital. A case of abetment to suicide under Section 108 of BNS is registered against the couple, the police said.

Asha reportedly told her mother over phone on September 23 that the couple had been harassing her and she no longer wanted to live.

Asha said she had consumed tablets to end her life and asked her mother to take care of her children.

Lakshmamma, her mother, immediately alerted her son Shivakumar, who took Asha to a nearby hospital. She was subsequently shifted to a hospital in Basavanagudi, where she died.

Asha’s husband died a few weeks ago. She lived with her children and worked at a garment factory. Sarjapur police have registered a case.

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