As BDA’s Open House turns 100, residents give it a big thumbs up

BENGALURU: Ahead of its 100th Open House meeting (OHM) scheduled to be held on October 1, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has announced that its citizen grievance redressal mechanism has recorded 7,410 grievances, of which 4,759 have been resolved.
The first OHM was held on July 3, 2025. Since then, the meetings have provided city residents a direct platform to place their grievances before BDA officials.
According to the zone-wise data available with the BDA, as of September 26, the North Zone recorded the highest number of grievances at 2,435, followed by the West with 2,547, South with 1,550 and East with 878. The data shows 4,759 grievances as having been resolved, resulting in an overall reported resolution rate of 68%.
The system provides a tentative timeframe of seven days for urgent grievances, 30 days for general grievances and 100 days for Open House grievances for redressal. Under a three-opportunity mechanism, the grievances not resolved in the first two are required to be resolved or formally disposed of in the third OHM.
Vivek Sandal, a beneficiary of the OHMs said, “My brother-in-law and I had been approaching the BDA for nearly three years to get an absolute sale deed for his property. After approaching the Open House system, the entire process was completed in three days, with officials from the caseworker level to senior officers helping us. The transparency, cooperation and follow-up were a huge transformation from our earlier experience. I was delighted to see how efficiently the system worked.”
“I had been running from pillar to post for 37 years to resolve my issue. The site allotted to me had also been registered in someone else’s name, and they were residing in the US, making it difficult for me to do anything on the land. Every time I visited the BDA office, I was disappointed. But at the OHM, the issue was addressed immediately,” said Selva Muttu, another beneficiary.
Among those who have approached the mechanism is a Class 4 student, Vihitha BS of Government Higher Primary School, Vaderahalli. At the North OHM on September 3, she submitted a grievance in her own handwriting, seeking protection of a reserved space and its utilisation for a school building and playground. Her grievance is still being examined.
BDA Chairman NA Haris said, “For many residents, a grievance can represent years of waiting, uncertainty and frustration. The Open House gives them an opportunity to tell their story directly to the authority and seek a response in the presence of the officials concerned.”