As BDA’s Open House turns 100, residents give it a big thumbs up

BENGALURU: Ahead of its 100th Open House meeting (OHM) scheduled to be held on October 1, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has announced that its citizen grievance redressal mechanism has recorded 7,410 grievances, of which 4,759 have been resolved.

The first OHM was held on July 3, 2025. Since then, the meetings have provided city residents a direct platform to place their grievances before BDA officials.

According to the zone-wise data available with the BDA, as of September 26, the North Zone recorded the highest number of grievances at 2,435, followed by the West with 2,547, South with 1,550 and East with 878. The data shows 4,759 grievances as having been resolved, resulting in an overall reported resolution rate of 68%.

The system provides a tentative timeframe of seven days for urgent grievances, 30 days for general grievances and 100 days for Open House grievances for redressal. Under a three-opportunity mechanism, the grievances not resolved in the first two are required to be resolved or formally disposed of in the third OHM.

Vivek Sandal, a beneficiary of the OHMs said, “My brother-in-law and I had been approaching the BDA for nearly three years to get an absolute sale deed for his property. After approaching the Open House system, the entire process was completed in three days, with officials from the caseworker level to senior officers helping us. The transparency, cooperation and follow-up were a huge transformation from our earlier experience. I was delighted to see how efficiently the system worked.”