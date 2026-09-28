Bengaluru Boy: I have been rehearsing almost obsessively, says Danish Sait

It was through the trial shows that the pieces began coming together. In a way, Sait discovered the show with his audience. “People have known me for my prank calls, as Mr Nags, my Insta characters and movies...they’ve made so much of an effort to support me. So this time I want to make that effort. Otherwise, it becomes a two-dimensional entity,” he says.

Moving from radio to characters, films and now a large-scale solo show, did he ever imagine he would end up here? “I’d be lying if I said I knew. I didn’t even know I wanted this. I’ve worked sincerely. I don’t go out much; I stay with people I love. Comedy is a powerful medium and making people laugh in tough times is a privilege,” he says.

The show has also been a close-knit effort or as he points out a ‘family business’, with his wife, Anya, and friends-like-family in the writing room. Even the poster, designed by painter Vilas Nayak, was deliberately kept away from AI. “The comedy business is a family business. It’s taken a close inner circle to produce the show,” he says with a laugh. Parenthood, too, has changed the way Sait looks at life and work. With a chock-a-block schedule stretching well into next year, he looks back at the time he spent at home after having a baby.“It’s thanks to him that I got time to chill. With a baby walking around, it lets you dream beyond what you’re otherwise looking at. I really look forward to travelling the world with him and my show,” he says. There was a sweet moment during one of the first trial shows – the first time his son watched his dad on stage. “All of a sudden, he went ‘Papa’ and the whole room turned around to see that. How beautiful is it,” he shares.

Bengaluru may have changed since he started out, but the city remains an essential part of his work. The comedy community, too, has been part of that evolution. Some comedians have offered him feedback, something he says he is receptive to. After years of treating every project with the intensity of ‘life and death’ he has arrived at a different understanding of what it means to create. “I’ve realised that I can’t attach my self-worth to a piece of creative work,” he says.