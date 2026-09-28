BNCC moots micro-plans for street cleaning

BENGALURU: Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar visited various locations within the Corporation’s jurisdiction, inspected civic amenities and development works, reviewed inadequate street-cleaning arrangements, and directed officials to prepare micro-planning by September 29. He directed officials to ensure that cleaning work is carried out properly through continuous follow-up.

During the visit, he interacted with residents, representatives of North East Bengaluru Resident Welfare Associations and senior citizens, and gathered information regarding issues and requirements raised by them.

He directed officials to expedite drain works on Hutchins Road and Wheeler Extension Road areas, and to regularly review progress of works being undertaken by the Corporation and various departments, set appropriate timelines for works, ensure progress and complete them within the stipulated period.