Farmers question BBC land monetisation plan in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Farmers and landowners affected by the proposed Bengaluru Business Corridor (BBC) have urged Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy to intervene, alleging that BDA is acquiring farmers’ land not only for the road but also for commercial development and loan repayment.

The PRR Raitha Haagu Niveshanadarara Sangha, in a letter to Kumaraswamy on Sunday, cited BDA documents to allege that the 100-metre-wide corridor was being reduced to 65 metres, with the remaining 35 metres, spread across about 44km, proposed to be developed as commercial sites.

The association said a BDA letter dated October 6, 2025, referring to proposals by BBC Chairman LK Atheeq, identified value capture financing and transit-oriented development as repayment mechanisms for the project loan. It also proposed to acquire another 50 to 100 acres at road junctions, compensating farmers and auctioning the developed land for commercial uses such as petrol bunks, hotels, restaurants, malls and IT parks.

The association said the Cabinet approved the proposal on October 16, 2025, followed by a government order the next day, approving the 65-metre road and 35-metre commercial belt in the masterplan, along with betterment tax provisions. It alleged that the model effectively treated land acquired from farmers as a means of generating revenue and questioned the use of compulsory acquisition for commercial purposes.

The association also raised concerns over the Rs 27,000-crore project borrowing, saying the state had guaranteed the loan and would bear interest, while repayment would depend on land auctions, taxes and cess.