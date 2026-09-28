How a Bengaluru doctor travelled across 27 Countries in 85 Days to London and back

How far would you go for the love of the road? For Bengaluru-based wellness consultant Keshav Prasad, the answer is 25,000 km. Covering 27 countries in 85 days behind the wheel of his XUV, he travelled from Bengaluru to London and back recently. The journey, which began on June 5 and ended on August 25, left an impression on those closest to him. His family and friends told him he seemed calmer and more mature. He noticed it too. After weeks on unfamiliar roads, where plans could change because of traffic, weather, road conditions, or circumstances beyond his control, he learnt to stop fighting uncertainty.
Learning to let go
“It will give you immense patience. Sometimes, you can’t reach your destination as planned. Anything can happen along the way and your mind automatically starts adjusting to that situation,” he says. This was perhaps the most lasting takeaway from the trip. “You will become very calm and ready to accept any kind of unfortunate things in your life,” he says. Driving through 27 countries, stopping along the way and dealing with ordinary situations offered glimpses of everyday life.
Some of his strongest memories came from people. Although the journey began with several companions, they eventually parted ways, leaving Prasad to continue towards London. In China, when his car broke down at night, a truck driver guided him to a garage. In Turkey, a mechanic who carried out minor repairs refused payment, calling it a gift from the country. In Uzbekistan, when Prasad and his companions were out in temperatures of 45-48° Celsius, a restaurant owner invited them in, offered them food and refused payment. “Maybe we were lucky or everyone is just kind,” he says.
There is, of course, a less romantic side to taking your own vehicle across continents. Prasad spent around ₹25 lakh on the entire trip, including accommodation, fuel and other expenses. He describes it as comfortable rather than luxurious, alternating between three- and four-star hotels and hostels, while carrying food from India. Fuel was among the biggest expenses, with prices crossing ₹1,200 a litre in most countries he visited, except India and Kazakhstan. The XUV300, however, proved dependable. Serviced a week before departure, it was accompanied by essential spares. He also underwent basic training to handle minor maintenance. “Basics like fixing a puncture are something you have to learn. We had one puncture on the way, so I fixed it, filling the tyre with the air pump we were carrying and continued,” he adds.
For anyone considering a similar journey, Prasad says the vehicle is only one part of the prep. Over three months, he encountered very low temperatures as well as high-altitude regions where oxygen levels were low. “Three things are important. First, you have to be physically fit. Second, you need to be financially comfortable and have a buffer for unexpected expenses. Third, you need the support of your family and others around you,” he says.
He drove primarily during daylight, took breaks every two hours and planned overnight stays around safe parking. The journey, he says, demanded constant awareness rather than bravado. Perhaps the biggest misconception is that a journey like this is an extended holiday. Prasad breaks it as he asserts, “You should be very passionate about driving. After a few days, you shouldn’t get bored or start thinking,‘What am I doing here?’. You need that passion to reach the goal and complete the journey. It’s not a leisure trip, it’s an expedition.”
The journey left Prasad with a different perspective and an understanding that sometimes, the longest way to reach a destination can leave you with the most to take home.
Before You Hit The Long Road
* Plan for unexpected expenses & emergencies
* Learn basic maintenance and carry essential spares.
* Drive only in daylight
* Stop every two hours
* Make secure overnight parking a priority
* Prepare physically on long hours on the road
* Plan the paperwork atleast one year ahead