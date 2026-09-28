How a Bengaluru doctor travelled across 27 Countries in 85 Days to London and back

How far would you go for the love of the road? For Bengaluru-based wellness consultant Keshav Prasad, the answer is 25,000 km. Covering 27 countries in 85 days behind the wheel of his XUV, he travelled from Bengaluru to London and back recently. The journey, which began on June 5 and ended on August 25, left an impression on those closest to him. His family and friends told him he seemed calmer and more mature. He noticed it too. After weeks on unfamiliar roads, where plans could change because of traffic, weather, road conditions, or circumstances beyond his control, he learnt to stop fighting uncertainty.

Learning to let go

“It will give you immense patience. Sometimes, you can’t reach your destination as planned. Anything can happen along the way and your mind automatically starts adjusting to that situation,” he says. This was perhaps the most lasting takeaway from the trip. “You will become very calm and ready to accept any kind of unfortunate things in your life,” he says. Driving through 27 countries, stopping along the way and dealing with ordinary situations offered glimpses of everyday life.

Some of his strongest memories came from people. Although the journey began with several companions, they eventually parted ways, leaving Prasad to continue towards London. In China, when his car broke down at night, a truck driver guided him to a garage. In Turkey, a mechanic who carried out minor repairs refused payment, calling it a gift from the country. In Uzbekistan, when Prasad and his companions were out in temperatures of 45-48° Celsius, a restaurant owner invited them in, offered them food and refused payment. “Maybe we were lucky or everyone is just kind,” he says.