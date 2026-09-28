Residents protest against Vijayanagar tree poisoning

BENGALURU: A recently reported incident of tree poisoning at Vijayanagar has sparked an outrage among local residents regarding the safety of plants and trees, with a rising concern about similar activities across Bengaluru, including Kengeri, Indiranagar, Malleshwaram, Jayanagar and JP Nagar.

The affected tree was on 7th Main Road, 3rd Cross Road, Vijayanagar. An FIR has been filed against local resident Rajendra Kumar and his brothers Vinendra Kumar and Jitendra Kumar for poisoning the tree, said Sudarshan GK, deputy conservator of forest (DCF), Greater Bengaluru Authority.

While walking through the street, Sonesh K Shet, the founder of Team Social Spotlight, noticed the yellowing and falling of leaves from the tree. Worried that it was not the season for leaves dropping, he inspected the tree and noticed holes drilled into the trunk with chemicals dripping out.

“Previously, the tree had a twin, which was killed using the same procedure three years ago, and an attempt to kill this tree as well was made recently,” said Sonesh.