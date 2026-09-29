Bengaluru shines with schools for the disabled

BENGALURU: Three Central government-operated schools in Bengaluru have made it to the top 10 lists in two categories of the national-level EducationWorld India School Rankings (EWISR) 2026-2027.

The study was conducted using 14-15 metrics, based on a nationwide field survey of 18,000 respondents, including parents of school-going children, faculty, educators and counsellors in 34 cities.

Under the government school umbrella, the Air Force School in Hebbal came third in the Central Day category, and the Rashtriya Military School in Victoria Layout came first in the Government Boarding category with the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Bagalur following suit in the ninth position.

Only one school from South India made it to the top 10 list of day schools run by state governments: Government Professional Higher Secondary School (GVHSS) for Girls in Nadakkavu (Kozhikode).

Notably, Bengaluru dominated in the category of schools in the country catering to children with special needs or disabilities, with four schools making it to the top 10. Vidyaniketan Academy in Kothanur came fourth, Academy for Severe Handicaps and Autism (ASHA) in Basaveshwarnagar seventh, and Brindavan Education Centre in Jayanagar and Asha Kiran Special Needs School in Horamavu were tied at the ninth spot.

In terms of “vintage legacy” schools in the country, Bishop Cotton Girls School came seventh in the Girls Day category and St. Joseph’s Boys High School, Baldwin Boys High School, and Bishop Cotton Boys School came second, sixth, and eighth in the Boys Day category respectively.