Jumbo kills 60-year-old out on morning walk on Mysuru Road

BENGALURU: A 60-year-old man died in an elephant attack around 5.10 am Monday, near Kumbalgodu in Bengaluru.

Nagaraja was on a morning walk with his daughter near Rajarajeshwari Medical College, along Mysuru Road, when he was attacked by the sub-adult elephant. The lone makhana (tuskless male) is suspected to have separated from his herd and strayed into human habitation.

Nagaraja, a resident of Anchepalya village near Kengeri hobli, is survived by his 58-year-old wife Lalitha and four daughters. CCTV camera footage recovered from residential and commercial units in and around the hospital showed the elephant walking through city roads late at night and then rushing back into the forest patches.

Forest Minister R Ramalinga Reddy visited Rajarajeshwari Medical College Hospital where Nagaraja’s postmortem was being conducted, and consoled the family.

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Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy said, “This is the first time such an incident has happened in the past 5-6years in this part of the city. It is very unfortunate. The family will be given due compensation of Rs 20 lakh along with Rs 4,000 as pension. To prevent such incidents in future, a meeting will be held with forest officials, particularly on strengthening corridors.”

Reddy said he had also spoken to forest officials on either driving the elephant back into the forest patch or capturing it. After being captured, it will either be sent to Dubare elephant camp or elsewhere. Apart from patrolling, foresters are using drones to trace the elephant, he said.