Man dies by suicide in Laggere, kin say murder

BENGALURU: A 46-year-old man ended his life after his wife allegedly attacked him at Laggere in Nandini Layout police limits on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Naveen, who hailed from Hassan. He lived with his wife Kavitha in a rented house in Laggere.

Before taking the extreme step, Naveen called his mother and complained that he was allegedly assaulted by his wife.

Meanwhile, noticing the injury marks on his body, Naveen’s family members told the police that he was murdered by Kavitha. A case of unnatural death has been registered. According to police, Naveen married Kavitha 15 years ago and moved to Bengaluru around eight years ago in search of work. Naveen worked as a driver.

Kavitha reportedly told the police that Naveen frequently returned home drunk and quarrelled with her, often accusing her of having an illicit relationship. Their relationship strained after the birth of their child.

On Saturday night, Naveen returned home drunk and picked a quarrel with Kavitha. When he attempted to assault Kavitha, she retaliated, causing him a head injury. Kavitha then locked the house and left.

Naveen subsequently called his mother and told her that his wife had assaulted him. Around 10 pm, he hanged himself from a ceiling hook at his house. When Kavitha returned home, she found Naveen hanging. With the help of her neighbours, she rushed Naveen to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Helplines

Having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need support? Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (24x7) or call, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline number- 02225521111, (Monday-Saturday-8 am-10 pm)