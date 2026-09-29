Over 700kg of POP Ganesha idols, festival waste removed from Halanayakanahalli lake

BENGALURU: A group of young volunteers have removed over 700 kg of waste from Halanayakanahalli Lake near Sarjapur Road following the Ganesha idol immersions. We Are Aarambh, a zero-waste-conscious startup, led the clean-up drive on Sunday in association with environmental group Team Social Spotlight and other local groups.

Of the total 720 kg of waste pulled out by the volunteers, a whopping 500 kg was Plaster of Paris (POP) Ganesha idols, while the remaining was festival waste. With the help of earthmovers, specialised netting, and manual tools, the group, which included over 50 volunteers, removed the waste.

Founder of Team Social Spotlight, Sonesh K Shet told TNIE, “Despite the ban, POP idols continue to be sold by vendors. People, despite knowing the harmful effects of POP, continue to buy them. They eventually end up in lakes.

The intention of the drive was to remove the festive waste, including flowers, pooja items and plastics and prevent POP idols from remaining in the lake and affecting the water body.”

He said the team retrieved more than 15 submerged idols, including a massive 10-foot-tall Ganesha idol, which were handled with due reverence. Shet added that the team was exploring the possibility of converting the retrieved PoP into tables and chairs for school children.

He said that Halanayakanahalli Lake is not fenced and protected, and urged that POP idols not be permitted to be immersed in the lakes. “Festivals should revive our culture and communities, not choke our environment. We want to be the beginning of a real revolution,” the Aarambh team said.

“Protecting our city isn’t a one-day event; it’s an ongoing commitment to our future,” said the team.