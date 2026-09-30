Bengaluru auto driver arrested after video of clash with two girls goes viral

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old auto driver has been arrested by the HSR Layout police after a video of him and two girls exchanging blows went viral on social media. The incident happened in HSR Layout 3rd sector on Monday afternoon.

The video was posted on social media on Tuesday morning. The clash between the girls and the driver was reportedly over the auto fare. In the video it can be heard that the fight was started by one of the girls. The second girl also starts beating the driver.

In retaliation the driver assaults both the girls. A third girl said to be known to the two girls stopped the fight. The driver has been identified as Chetan, a resident of Kudlu Gate.

The driver has claimed innocence stating that the girls after hiring the auto started arguing with him by refusing to make the payment. “After the incident came to our notice, we contacted the girls asking them to file a complaint.

But the girls initially sought time but later refused to file the complaint. The driver has stated that the girls were under the influence of alcohol and assaulted him first and then he retaliated.

If the driver files a complaint, then action will be taken against the girls. Presently the driver has been released on station bail,” said an officer. The HSR Layout police have registered a case.