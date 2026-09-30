Bengaluru City Police revamp on GBA lines likely next month

BENGALURU: The proposed revamping of Bengaluru City Police (BCP) may happen early next month. According to placed sources, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is likely to discuss the issue during the Cabinet meeting scheduled on October 1, and the notification will be issued immediately thereafter, setting the ball in motion.

“Government is likely to post five Inspector General of Police (IGP) rank officers as commissioner, and one Additional Director General of Police-rank officer as chief commissioner (CC).

There are strong contenders for the commissioner and chief commissioner posts among IGPs and ADGPs. Some officers of the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) who are due for promotion shortly, are also in the race for commissioner,” said sources seeking anonymity.

“There will be a technical difficulty in creating the CC post as there is no mention of such a post in the Karnataka Police (KP) Act. The government may either issue an ordinance to amend the KP Act and have the DG&IGP supervise the five commissioners till then.

They can also declare the CC post as equivalent to the post of commissioner, BCP,” added the sources. “There will be logistics issues, on new office spaces and infrastructure,” they said.