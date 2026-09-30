BSCC reclaims Rs 100 crore land near BSK Temple

BENGALURU: Bengaluru South City Corporation (BSCC) has cleared encroachments on 3 acre and 13 guntas of government land in front of Banashankari Temple at Sarakki village, valued at approximately Rs 100 crore, and took the land into its possession.

According to a release from BSCC, the land in Survey Number 73 of Sarakki village was previously allotted by the government to the Karnataka Agricultural Marketing Department (Fruits and Vegetables Division - APMC).

“Since it had not been utilised for the intended purpose till date, the government cancelled the earlier allotment and, on September 3, sanctioned this land to the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) for construction of the central office for BSCC,” the release added.

Following the government’s sanction of the land, a team led by Executive Engineer (Projects Division) Mahantesh conducted a site inspection on Tuesday.

“Unauthorised sheds and illegal encroachments on the corporation land were cleared. Strict instructions were issued to individuals who had constructed an illegal building on another portion of the same survey number to vacate immediately,” the release added.