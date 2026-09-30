By March ’27, BWSSB to install IoT devices on its 6,000 borewells

BENGALURU: With a deficit in rainfall this year so far and dependence on borewells on the rise within GBA limits, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has, unlike last year, initiated steps to manage water from its borewells better. The board will install IoT (Internet of Things) devices on 6,000 borewells by March-end to make borewell management more scientific, efficient and data-driven.

BWSSB Chairperson Dr N Manjula said that of nearly 16,000 borewells under BWSSB, IoT devices have already been installed on 1,800 borewells. The devices capture key parameters, such as groundwater depth, quantity of water extracted and pump operating hours, and transmit the data to a central system in real time.

The information is currently being monitored through two dedicated dashboards. In the next phase, the system will also be integrated with SCADA, enabling more effective monitoring of borewell performance.

“Running pumps when there is insufficient water, operating pump sets for longer than required and identifying faults only after they occur often lead to repeated technical failures. IoT-based monitoring will help us identify such issues early and reduce equipment damage as well as avoidable expenditure,” Dr Manjula said.

The system will help identify borewells where water availability is declining, prevent unnecessary pump operation and reduce instances of motors burning out due to prolonged or dry running. It is also expected to lower maintenance costs and improve operational efficiency.

Continuous data on groundwater levels and usage patterns across different areas will also help BWSSB better understand groundwater conditions and take steps towards more sustainable utilisation.

The remaining borewells will be brought under IoT-based monitoring in phases, she said.