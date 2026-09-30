Elephant that killed man guided back to Bannerghatta

BENGALURU: The makhana (tuskless elephant) that killed a 60-year old man near Rajarajeshwari Medical College on Monday morning was diverted to Bannerghatta National Park (BNP) by a team of foresters after a night-long operation in the early hours of Tuesday.

During the operation, foresters had temporarily halted traffic on city roads, Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway and NICE Road. An alert was issued to locals along Mysuru Road, Kanakapura Road, Bannerghatta Road and surrounding areas to stay alert and not venture out during night hours when the operation was being conducted.

Deputy Conservator of Forests, Bengaluru Urban, Y Chakrapani said the elephant was trying to find its path from BM Kaval forest to BNP and foresters guided it. Drones were used to track the movement of people and the traffic situation to ensure their safety.

Foresters had earlier discussed whether the elephant should be captured and relocated, but having noted its movement, a dedicated corridor was created for it. Elephant task force members were also deployed, said staffers who were monitoring the elephant all Monday.

Chakrapani said the elephant has not been radio-collared as there is no need. However, a close watch will be kept on the animal to track its movements and assess behaviour. No one was harmed and no inconvenience was caused during the entire operation, he added.