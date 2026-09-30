New road grid planned for Bengaluru’s expanding periphery

BENGALURU: To ensure the city’s future expansion is supported by planned roads and basic infrastructure, including drinking water and drainage, Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the state government has notified a new road grid for areas of Bengaluru Urban district outside the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, he said Bengaluru had grown rapidly over the past 25 years without adequate advance planning and preparedness, and the consequences were now visible in the form of traffic congestion and persistent challenges relating to roads, drinking water and drainage.

He said around two decades ago, 110 villages and seven city municipal councils were brought within Bengaluru without adequate advance preparation or infrastructure. Despite successive governments making efforts over the past two decades to provide these areas with permanent drinking water, drainage and proper roads, the infrastructure deficit has still not been fully addressed.

Urbanisation is rapidly expanding into areas outside the GBA. Although these areas are currently outside the GBA limits, they are increasingly developing as extensions of Bengaluru and could eventually become part of the city’s larger urban footprint, he explained.

Citing experts estimate, he said Bengaluru’s urbanised area could expand to 1,400–1,800 square km in the coming years and that if we do not plan for the urbanisation around Bengaluru they too will face the same traffic and drainage problems that Bengaluru is struggling with today.