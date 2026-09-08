Bhopal intern doctors’ protest enters Day 2; Rs 30,000 stipend demand remains unresolved

BHOPAL: Accusing the state government of being unresponsive to their long-pending demand for a hike in their monthly stipend, intern doctors at Hamidia Hospital continued their protest in capital Bhopal for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

The interns are demanding that their monthly stipend be increased from Rs 14,337 to Rs 30,000. They are also protesting Monday afternoon’s police action against their demonstration.

Attempts by the administration and police to persuade the intern doctors to call off the protest proved futile, as the white-aproned medicos remained seated on the road near Kamla Park in central Bhopal, affecting traffic on the busy arterial road.

The intern doctors boycotted OPD duties at the hospital and continued their protest on the road. Junior doctors at the state government-run hospital also extended their support, particularly in protest against the manner in which police handled the demonstration outside the Gandhi Medical College-Hamidia Hospital on Monday afternoon.

Support for the interns also came from other medical colleges across Madhya Pradesh. At the MGM Medical College in Indore, the state’s largest government medical college, interns and junior doctors staged a protest on the campus in solidarity with their Bhopal counterparts.

“The protest may be happening on the road here, but those present here include our colleagues from various medical colleges of MP, as our long pending demand of increasing the monthly stipend from Rs 14,337 to Rs 30,000 concerns all of them.

We don’t want to give trouble to the people of Bhopal or the state, but the non-serious response of the state government to our demand and the way water cannon was used against our peaceful protest followed by cane-charging by cops, we’re not going back from here till we get written assurances from the government and action is taken against the erring cops,” said intern doctor Dr Shahbaz Khan.