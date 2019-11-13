Oil and Gas pavilion at Baliyatra

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Oil and Gas Pavilion was inaugurated at the fair ground by Leader of Opposition Pradipta Nayak in the presence of Subhajit Ghosh, State-level coordinator for Ministry of P&NG and Chief General Manager, Indian Oil, Odisha State Office.

“The pavilion will help in spreading awareness on different initiatives undertaken by Ministry of P&NG in line with Prime Minister’s vision for development of eastern India, said Nayak after inaugurating the pavilion. Among others Debashish Palit, State Head (Odisha, Jharkhand), BPCL; Dinabandhu Soren, CGM, GAIL; BPCL’s Sanjay Sharma; IOCL’s Sanjay Jha; HPCL’s Dharmendra Behura and Abhaynkar Dash were present.