Maniabandha weaves magic on Baliyatra trade fair visitors in Cuttack

Visitors to the Baliyatra trade fair can not  only view live demonstration of the intricate weave of ‘Maniabandha Pata’ but also order a saree of their choice.

By Arabinda Panda
Express News Service

CUTTACK: Visitors to the Baliyatra trade fair can not  only view live demonstration of the intricate weave of ‘Maniabandha Pata’ but also order a saree of their choice. Women members of Maa Kalapata Producer Group (PG) of Abhimanpur under Badamaba block in Cuttack district have set up a shuttle-pit loom with ropes, wooden beams and poles at stall no-8 in the National-level Pallishree Mela pavilion at the fair ground.

The exclusive hand weaving demonstration stall has been attracting visitors in droves at Baliyatra fairground.The group was initially a family enterprise that has been striving to keep the handloom production alive since ages. Almost every household is engaged in weaving which has led to the evolution of Maa Kalapata Producer Group, said a member.

Formed in 2007 with members from more than 50 households, Maa Kalapata Producer Group has brought revolution in handloom craft in Abhimanpur gram panchayat with the support of Odisha Livelihood Mission and Odisha Rural Development & Marketing Society (ORMAS) working under the aegis of Panchayati Raj & Drinking water Department.

Apart from Khandua Pata, a traditional Bandha or Ikat saree, the group also designs handwoven kumbha kutti pata sarees, foda kumbha sarees, mercerised deha bandha sarees, cotton butti sarees, dupatta, cloth for dress materials and kantia chadar are in great demand. The sarees and dress materials have been priced between Rs 800 to Rs 7,000.

"It requires maximum four days to weave a saree in the loom. Beside making an overall business of more than Rs 1 lakh during the last three days by selling pata, silk and cotton sarees, dress materials, bed sheets, etc we have also received several orders from the visitors for weaving different varieties of pata sarees of their choice," added Suryakanti Singh, Udyog Mitra (Livelihood Support Person) of the producer group.

The producer group has been able to establish a yarn bank with the help of ORMAS. After procuring the furnished product from weavers, the same is marketed in different outlets throughout the State. The group is also managing an exclusive outlet ‘Annapurna’ showcasing different handloom materials in Cuttack.

"Exposure to the urban market will enable weavers get more acquainted with taste and preferences of urban customers. The producer group has been tied up with ‘Rural Step’ to provide a platform to these rural artisans for showcasing their products and facilitating them in online marketing of their products in the urban market," said Joint CEO,ORMAS, Bipin Rout.

