Dharmendra Pradhan requests Centre for direct flight to UAE from Bhubaneswar

At present, only one direct international flight by Air Asia is operating between Bhubaneswar and Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia.

Published: 22nd November 2019 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 05:31 AM

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has requested Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri for a direct flight services between Bhubaneswar and Ras-al-Khaimah in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Writing to Civil Aviation Minister Pradhan said “A direct connection between Bhubaneswar and Ras al Khaimah will immensely benefit a large number of Odia workers travelling to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Riyad, Bahrain and other gulf countries.”

Noting that there has been a steady growth in the number of international passengers, particularly tourists, ever since international flight operations commenced from Bhubaneswar airport, Pradhan said Odisha people working in Middle East have been demanding a direct flight between the two cities.

“It has come to my knowledge that SpiceJet Airlines has signed an MoU with UAE to start a new airline in Ras al Khaimah. It will be helpful if you recommend to SpiceJet to consider Ras al Khaimah connectivity from Bhubaneswar,” the letter said.

Seeking personal intervention of Puri, Pradhan said “The proposed flight will help in strengthening our bilateral relationship with UAE and bolster the business between the two countries.”

At present, only one direct international flight by Air Asia is operating between Bhubaneswar and Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia. One of the fastest growing airport in the country, Bhubaneswar Airport registered a growth of 41 per cent in 2017-18 and grossing over 32 lakh footfalls, Pradhan said. Earlier, Pradhan had requested Puri for introducing a direct flight from Bhubaneswar to Dubai.

