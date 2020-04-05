STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

COVID-19: ‘Essential’ worry for residents of Odisha's containment zones

The residents of Surya Nagar and Bomikhal, the two restricted zones of the city, are worried about the supply of essentials.

Published: 05th April 2020 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The residents of Surya Nagar and Bomikhal, the two restricted zones of the city, are worried about the supply of essentials. More than 24 hours after entry and exit to the two areas were sealed adequate measures are yet to be put in place to meet the emergency needs of locals. Though supply of essentials will remain suspended in adherence to the total shutdown orders by Government till 8 pm on Sunday, the residents of the two areas said they are clueless about the delivery services during the containment period after Sunday night.

“I am unable to figure out how to manage my family’s dietary requirements as vegetable and grocery stores in our area are likely to remain closed even after 48 hours shutdown period. I have no idea about the timing of delivery of essentials by BMC and how to place order for the same,” said Sangita Manjari Mishra, a resident of Bomikhal Jaydurga Nagar area. Some people also stated that the lack of home delivery facility would make things even difficult for them.

At Surya Nagar where a 60-year-old was detected positive, the residents are at a loss on how to manage during the period. “We were told on Friday that we would get deliveries on Saturday so we didn’t stock up on any perishables or even essentials like milk. On Saturday, we were informed that deliveries would be made on Monday only. This was disturbing as had consciously bought less on Friday relying on the information,” said Chandra Sekhar of Surya Nagar. However, data collection teams visited the families in the area twice, he added. With a senior citizen at home, Sekhar is worried as they were not even alerted about the persons who came in contact with the positive person.

Another resident Suresh Sahoo, a physically challenged man said the area behind LIC office where he lives with his family of 8 and two tenant families, has not been sanitised and essentials have not reached their area. “As the decision to seal the area was sudden, we had not prepared and have no stock of milk or vegetables for the 3 little kids and 4 senior citizens on the premises,” he said.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has notified both the areas as containment/restricted zones and blocked all entry and exit points. All essential services to the areas have been suspended for 14 days after positive cases of COVID-19 were found from the localities. Though the civic body has asked people not to panic and stay indoors, people are worried about supply of essentials, including medicines.

To address the issue, BMC has roped in five teams for distribution of groceries, vegetables and other essentials. It has also formed more than 40 medical teams each comprising a health and an anganwadi worker. However, people are clueless as to how they will buy these essentials from the delivery teams as their contact numbers have not been shared.

A senior official of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited and in-charge of supply of essentials to households in the containment zones said as per the Government order only BMC will facilitate supply of essentials to households in both the localities till the restrictions are imposed. He said home delivery of food, grocery, vegetables and other essentials have been restricted to block unnecessary movement of people in these localities which otherwise will serve no purpose of containment.

After the shutdown ends on Sunday 8 pm, essentials will be delivered between 8 am and 11 am and 5.30 pm and 7.30 pm in the restricted zones. There will be also be mike announcement for the same, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak National lockdown
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image used for representation of athletes
Star Watch: Look at how India's track and field athletes are keeping fit
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Unable to sell fish worth Rs 3 lakhs: Chennai fish seller uncertain over lockdown rules
Gallery
It remains unclear what the coronavirus pandemic's impact will be on the multiple wars roiling the Middle East. Here is an overview of the impact so far on the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq. (Photo | AP)
From Syria to Iraq, how is COVID-19 outbreak affecting Middle East conflicts?
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp