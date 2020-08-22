Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha MP Aparajita Sarangi inaugurates street light project at Ugratara

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha MP Aparajita Sarangi inaugurated a solar street light project at Ugratara Peeth in Tangi block of Khurda district. As many as 100 solar-powered street lights and two high-mast lights have been installed along the 3-km stretch from the temple to NH-16.

Considering the demand of the people from 40 villages in seven panchayats around the temple, the MP released Rs 5 lakh from the MPLAD and sourced `21 lakh from the CSR head of MGM Green Energy project for execution of the plan and renovation of water tank within the temple premises.

Sarangi inaugurated the project in the presence of the villagers. “More CSR funds have been planned to be mobilised for development of Bhubaneswar Parliamentary Constituency in the coming days,” she said.