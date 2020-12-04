STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

‘Why Utkal, why not Ravenshaw first?’

If Odisha must get a second Central University, Ravenshaw University should be the first choice. Koraput has the first Central University of the State.

Published: 04th December 2020 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Days after Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan requested Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to accord Central University status to Utkal University, educationists and former bureaucrats have urged him to consider Ravenshaw University for the tag.

If Odisha must get a second Central University, Ravenshaw University should be the first choice. Koraput has the first Central University of the State. The Union Minister, on the occasion of 78th foundation day of Utkal University, had written to the Union Education Minister seeking his intervention in granting Central University status to the premier institution. 

In a letter to Pradhan, former Director General of Police Amiya Bhusan Tripathy said Ravenshaw University with its predecessor Ravenshaw College has completed more than 150 years during which it nurtured the best talents of Odisha - be it political leaders or administrators. Tripathy, a former chairman of Ravenshaw University Development Trust, said Odisha is in need of a second Central University and Ravenshaw should be the first choice by merit.

Former State election commissioner Sanjeev Hota echoed the sentiment and said the erstwhile Ravenshaw College first housed Utkal university till its present-day campus was inaugurated by the then President of India Dr S Radhakrishnan in 1963. It has a rich, glorious history of educating the who’s who of Odisha”, said Hota.

Ravenshaw College was granted university status in 2006 and former director of Higher Education department Satyakam Mishra feels it could have been accorded the Central University status back then as it fulfilled all the norms. “It was the only unitary university of Odisha which had good faculty members, 17 PG departments and excellent infrastructure. However, government chose Koraput and the CUO is struggling to fill up vacant faculty positions since its inception”, said Mishra. 

As per the norms, a unitary university can qualify for Central University status and Ravenshaw fits the bill. In the past, the Centre has accorded the tag to unitary universities like JNU, Viswa Bharati and Koraput university. “Utkal, on the other hand, provides affiliation to hundreds of colleges and is in charge of their syllabus and exams”, said Mishra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharmendra Pradhan
India Matters
Gurumurthy column | Rajini's entry marks tectonic shift in Tamil Nadu politics
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccine to be first given to about one crore health workers: Centre
Ranjitsinh Disale with his parents when the prize was announced. (Photo | YouTube screengrab, Global Teacher Prize)
Maharashtra teacher Ranjitsinh Disale wins Global Teacher Prize 2020
The genetic component does play a role in determining height in populations, but it contributes less to height changes over time. (Photo | AFP)
How tall are people around the world? Here's what we know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp