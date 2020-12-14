STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus threat no bar for Bhubaneswar bars?

Locals of Cuttack Road complained that many of the bars are known to be particularly violating the norms right under the nose of the local police ever since the unlock guidelines were issued.

An employee wearing a face shield sanitizes an alcohol cabinet. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Despite the Odisha Government flagging the possible threat of a second Covid-19 wave, the growing attendance in bars where alcohol is being served illegally is a worrying trend in the State Capital. The Bhubaneswar Police on Saturday raided 16 bars across the City and sealed four of them. During the raid, the cops found not only overcrowding but also saw bars flouting Covid norms with nonchalance.

In fact, there has been a spate of complaints about many bars serving alcohol to the customers. Under the last phase of unlocking, bars are allowed to offer takeaway to the customers but many are violating it. Saturday’s raid was only a pointer that the trend.

With the reduction in the Covid cases, not only are bar operators emboldened with local police looking the other way, customers seem also taking it lightly. The footfall at off-shops, on-shops as well as bars has grown. In most places, physical distancing is an immediate casualty.

During yesterday’s raid in which inspectors of three police stations, 15 officers and two platoons of police force conducted raids at 10 bars in Cuttack Road, cops found absence of masking as well as distancing being insisted by the bar operators. Two bars were found to be violating Covid-19 guidelines following which they were sealed and a fine of Rs  4,000 was imposed.

Similarly, raids were conducted in six bars under Capital and Kharavela Nagar police limits and two of them were sealed for flouting the regulations. Seventy-two customers were penalised and fines to the tune of Rs  28,000 collected from them.

“According to the guidelines, customers are allowed takeaways from bars and off shops. However, the sealed bars were found to be flouting the guidelines by allowing the customers to sit inside and consume alcohol,” said a senior police officer.

Videos of the raids that went viral on social media showed people violating social distancing and mask protocols. The city has around 160 bars which include those in hotels and restaurants.

