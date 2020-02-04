Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha Hydro Power Corporation seeks eight paise hike in power generation tariff

The State PSU proposes an average power generation tariff of 95.8 paise per unit against 87.73 paise for ensuing financial year

Published: 04th February 2020 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

electricity

Image for representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) on Monday urged Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) to approve its proposal for an average power generation tariff of 95.8 paise per unit for the ensuing financial year.

Estimating its annual revenue requirement (ARR) at Rs 536.73 crore, the State-run corporation requested for a hike of 8.07 paise per unit against the existing tariff of 87.73 paise per unit to recover the cost.

“The proposed tariff is based on capital expenditure to be made on three hydropower stations in the coming financial year,” OHPC Director (Finance) Pravakar Mohanty told mediapersons after the public hearing by OERC.

The OHPC demand was strongly opposed by retired chief engineers of erstwhile Orissa State Electricity Board RP Mohapatra and secretary of Upabhokta Mahasangha RC Satpathy.

Objecting to the tariff proposal of OHPC, Satpathy said the PSU has recently paid Rs 31.57 crore dividend to the State Government for 2018-19 fiscal.

“Why should a profit-making company ask for a hike in tariff when it has a fixed deposit of Rs 660 crore? Let OHPC utilise its fixed deposit in capital expenditure to lessen the burden on the consumers,” Satpathy argued.

Mohanty said the capital expenditure will add value to OHPC’s assets. Since the proposed expenditure will be made over a period of time, the company should not pass on the burden to the consumers.

Estimating its project cost of six units for tariff consideration at Rs 2,460.91 crore for the coming financial year, OHPC has proposed to add a new cost of Rs 804.86 crore.

The company has also proposed the Commission to approve Rs 346.17 crore towards operation and maintenance (O&M) expenses for 2020-21 for different power stations.

OHPC has projected to generate 5,602.6 million units of power during 2020-21 from its six power stations.

The commission, which started public hearing for determination of power tariff for bulk and retail supply, will take up the ARR and tariff application of Odisha Power Generation Corporation on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
OHPC OERC odisha electricity
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp