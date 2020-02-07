JSW Steel bags Jajang ore mine

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Continuing its aggressive bidding JSW Steel bagged the fourth iron ore mine on Thursday with the latest win of Jajang block in Keonjhar district. It offered 110 per cent premium of the sale value of the ore. With the latest catch, the steelmaker will have iron ore reserve of around 1,140 million tonnes. The Jajang block has an estimated ore reserve of 39.42 MT. The Jajang block is currently operated by Rungta Mines Ltd which was also in the fray.

The other major competitors are Serajuddin and Company, Jindal Steel and Power, Vedanta, Essel Mining and Industries, Vedanta, ArcelorMittal, Adani, Lal Traders and Shyam Mining. Earlier, JSW Steel won the State’s largest iron ore block, Nuagaon mine, with estimated reserves of around 790 MT on Friday, followed by Narayanposhi iron block with 190 MT reserves on Sunday and Gonua iron ore mine with 118 MT reserves on Wednesday.

Of the 20 mines put under hammer, JSW Steel had submitted technical bids for five mines and won four of them. It lost the bid for Jilling- Langalota Iron and Manganese block to Shyam Ores Jharkhand Pvt Ltd on Wednesday.