Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Power disconnection drive: CESU takes break from move, Phase 2 from February 17

Teams have been formed at sub-division and division level to resolve all the bill disputes and consumer grievance cases received during this period in next 10 days.

Published: 07th February 2020 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Power, electricity, dues

Representational image

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After recovery of Rs 72.66 crore arrears from defaulting consumers, the Central Electricity Supply Utility (CESU) has announced 10 days break in its ongoing disconnection drive.

"In the first phase of the special drive to recover pending electricity bills, CESU disconnected power supply to 21,339 consumers and collected an arrear of Rs 72.66 crore. This includes Rs 7.36 crore online payments," said CESU CEO Arun Bothra.

Announcing 10 days relaxation at a media conference here, Bothra said the second phase disconnection drive will start from February 16. "We are giving another opportunity to the consumers to clear their arrear bills before February 17 to avoid power disconnection," Bothra said.

He said the utility disconnected power supply to the premises of 21,339 defaulting consumers out of which power supply was restored to 9,341 consumers after payment of dues in full or part.

On an average, 480 special disconnection squads were carrying out in all the 247 Sections and visited the premises of 1,62,801 defaulting consumers falling under commercial, industrial and high value domestic category.

The drive, conducted for 18 days from January 16 to February 5 in all the 20 divisions of the utility, was hassle-free due to the cooperation of consumers and other stakeholders.

Bothra said CESU has received applications from 35,277 consumers for bill revision and 1,00,694 consumers have requested for paying their arrear dues in instalments. Teams have been formed at sub-division and division level to resolve all the bill disputes and consumer grievance cases received during this period in next 10 days.

With a massive arrear of Rs 1,971 crore pending on consumers for years together, the power distribution company is under acute financial stress and unable to pay its bulk supply bill to Gridco. Over Rs 1,023 crore of pending dues are against domestic consumers who constitute 92 per cent of the total defaulters.

The utility operating in nine revenue districts including part of Jajpur has a consumer base of 27 lakh. Bothra welcomed the cooperation of collectors and superintendents of police of the nine districts during the special drive.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CESU Bhubaneswar CESU
India Matters
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Instant allotment of e-PAN based on Aadhaar to begin this month
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (File photo | EPS)
IIMB ranks 3rd in MOOC performance among B-Schools globally
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo| AFP)
 Labuschagne special, reminds me most of myself: Tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp