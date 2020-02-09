Traffic hurdle in the path of NH-16 underpasses project 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Nearly a year after laying the foundation stone, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has not been able to construct two vehicular underpasses (VUPs) on NH-16 at Sikharpur and Balikuda here. Delay in making alternative traffic arrangement has halted construction work.

The inordinate delay in construction of the VUPs is causing traffic problems and frequent accidents.

While Sikharpur traffic crossing is the converging point of the city’s traffic from Mahanadi Vihar, Nayabazaar and Chauliaganj on the eastern side of the highway and Gandarpur, Sikharpur and Jobra on the highway’s western side, Balikuda is a busy intersection which links Cuttack with Banki and Barang.

Considering the frequent mishaps and traffic congestion at the two places, it was decided to construct the vehicular underpasses to streamline the traffic system two years back.

Two vehicular underpasses were proposed to facilitate smooth movement on the NH.

After necessary approval of the plan, a tender was floated and finalised for construction of the two VUPs at an estimated cost of Rs 30.8 crore.

While Rs 16.75 crore was sanctioned towards the construction of an underpass at Sikharpur, Rs 14.5 crore was allotted for Balikuda.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan had laid the foundation stone for the project through video conferencing on February 28, 2019, with a deadline to complete it within two years. Though a year has already been passed, the construction work is yet to begin.

Sources said the project got delayed due to dilly-dallying attitude of both the NHAI authorities and the city’s Traffic Management Committee (TMC).

The agency assigned with the construction work failed to take up the project due to delay in alternative traffic arrangement, it added.

“We have submitted a traffic diversion plan to the Commissionerate Police for approval a week back. The construction work will begin after alternative traffic arrangement at the sites,” said an engineer of NHAI.