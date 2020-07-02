STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar's Nandankanan Zoo proposes tiger re-wilding centre in Odisha

Sources said that the zoo authorities want the centre under the Conservation Breeding and Research Programme in which tiger cubs can be kept in the re-wilding centre.

Published: 02nd July 2020 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

White tiger cooling off in the pond in its enclosure at Nandankanan Zoo near Bhubaneswar

White tiger cooling off in the pond in its enclosure at Nandankanan Zoo near Bhubaneswar. (File photo| Irfana, EPS)

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Nandankanan Zoo authorities have proposed the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) to set up a re-wilding centre for release of tigers in the wild. Sources said the zoo authorities want the centre under the Conservation Breeding and Research Programme in which tiger cubs can be kept in the re-wilding centre to give them an experience of the wild. The Zoo has proposed a 35 hectare land for this project.

"The centre, however, will not be set up in Nandankanan. It will come up either in Satkosia, Similipal or any other forest area to reduce human imprint and will be managed jointly by Nandankanan and the forest division concerned," an official from the Forest department said.

However, he said the project which is at the planning stage will be finalised by CZA after which a consultant will be appointed for preparation of DPR. The centre will help the department in repopulating tigers in Satkosia Tiger Reserve as well as other habitats, he added. In absence of a re-wilding centre, Odisha Government was forced to keep tigress Sundari in Raigoda enclosure leading to loss of its natural wild instincts and skill.

It has now proposed the Madhya Pradesh government to restore Sundari back to the landscape where it belonged before been translocated to Odisha as part of country’s first big cat relocation project in 2018.

Though Madhya Pradesh wildlife wing expressed its reluctance citing difficulties in re-wilding of the tigress which has been in the enclosure of Satkosia for more than a year and half, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has asked the State to take it back as it has two re-wilding centres. The NTCA is hopeful of completion of restoration process within a month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Central Zoo Authority Nandankanan Zoo Satkosia Tiger Reserve Odisha wildlife Odisha tigers
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp