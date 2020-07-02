IIT-Bhubaneswar solves online test worry with in-house software

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 526 students of IIT-Bhubaneswar successfully appeared for the final semester examinations online with the help of a customised software, developed by the institute.

According to the institute, 100 percent attendance was recorded for the tests conducted in the usual subjective format between June 24 and 30. The institute claimed to have designed an in-house online system by enhancing a software named Wheebox.

Interestingly, the newly-developed system helped the institute to hold exams in the traditional format instead of relying on the multiple choice question pattern. Each student had to appear for at least six to seven subjects, depending upon the course. The duration for each test was reduced from three to two hours.

Students received questions by logging into the exam portal. For subjective questions in which they had to draw diagrams, there was an option to scan and upload the answer sheets using an QR code generated by the portal. They could read the code with the help of their mobile phones. The students had to use either two mobile phones or one phone and a laptop. In case broadband connection failure, the software didn’t ask for user registration again.

The institute relied upon both technical and human intervention for invigilation. A batch of 50 students was being virtually monitored by one professor. The institute will publish results by July 10. As per the recommendations of the Senate, weightage of online exam was changed from 50 per cent to 40 per cent.

For final grading of theory examinations, remaining 40 per cent weightage has been assigned to mid-semester results and 20 per cent to teaching assignment. While the conceptual and architectural design of the system was provided by institute’s director Professor RV Raja Kumar, it was developed and programmed by faculty members Bharatram and Chandra Vadde.

Average marks of best 3 papers will be taken into consideration to award marks in the pending papers for students who have appeared exam in more than 3 papers

Average mark of top two papers will be considered for marking of pending papers for students who have appeared exams only in 3 papers

The institute is also planning to conduct the practical tests. Though the dates are yet to be finalised, a plan has been put in place for hosting virtual practical tests. The institute plans to live stream experiments for the examinees from its laboratories. Recorded videos of the experiments will also be shared with the students. Based on these visuals, the tests will be conducted, sources claimed.