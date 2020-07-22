STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-bureaucrat Priyabrata Patnaik passes away at 67

Members of the IAS Association of Odisha have also condoled Patnaik’s death.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: RETIRED IAS officer Priyabrata Patnaik passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday morning. He was 67.The 1976 batch IAS officer was battling with cancer and undergoing treatment at the private hospital since the last 40 days. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. Sources said his family is trying to bring back his body to Bhubaneswar for performing the last rites.

During his long career, Patnaik served in various capacities in the Government with distinction. He was Collector of Cuttack and Dhenkanal districts during which he became very popular for his proactive steps. He also served as the secretary of the Commerce and Transport department.

The former IAS officer played a key role in the early days of power reforms in Odisha as the chairman of Gridco around 2000-2001. He was also the nodal officer for the Posco steel project which did not materialise due to local protest.

During the later part of his career, he was the CMD of Odisha Industrial Development Corporation (IDCO) and also functioned as Additional Chief Secretary, Public Grievances and Pension Administration. Patnaik was actively involved in sports. He was president of the Odisha Judo Association, Bhubaneswar-based Sahid Sporting Cricket Club and chief patron of Odisha Tennis Association.

Besides, Patnaik served as president of Bhubaneswar club for several years. National Vice President of BJP, Baijayant Jay Panda condoled the death of the former bureaucrat.Members of the IAS Association of Odisha have also condoled Patnaik’s death.

