Amid COVID-19 fear, Raja celebrations take e-route in Bhubaneswar

Odia food bloggers from across the world are spreading the festive mirth by sharing pictures of their self-prepared Raja delicacies on social media.

Published: 15th June 2020 11:19 AM

Raja celebrations in Bhubaneswar

Raja celebrations in Bhubaneswar. (Photo| EPS)

By Soumika M Das
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Raja celebrations have taken the digital route this year. The coronavirus may have disrupted the community gatherings, outdoor activities, Raja Doli and ‘Pitha’ events, but the festive spirit is still alive. Subsequently, digital alternatives for ‘Pitha’ contests, beauty pageants and entertainment are quietly filling the gaps in the City.

Odia food bloggers from across the world are spreading the festive mirth by sharing pictures of their self-prepared Raja delicacies on social media. Thanks to lockdown, abundance in leisure time has led to the emergence of innovative Raja recipes.

For instance, Australia-based blogger Swetalina Nayak shared vibrant pictures of ‘Rasabali Raja Doli’, ‘Indradhanu Ra Manda Putuli’ and ‘Sukha Dukha Ra Chakra’ on social media as she took part in an online culinary contest organised by Mo Bhai and Food Findo.

The ‘doli’ made of ‘rabdi’ and ‘tutti fruti’ was hung from a ‘rabdi’ tree set against the backdrop of ‘rasabali’ mountains. From cucumber ‘poda pitha’, ‘paan gulkand poda pitha’ to ‘urad and moong dal poda pitha’, the social media was abuzz with images of tweaked recipes originating from the traditional delicacies.

Over the years, beauty contests became an integral part of the festival in urban areas. Celebrating the spirit of womanhood, the festival was considered to be one of the most appropriate days by the organisers for hosting such shows. The malls and auditoriums in the City would be packed up with girls sporting gorgeous attires, vying for the Raja crown. For a few, the contests were a gateway to the world of modelling and entertainment.

This year, the physical shows have been replaced by online hunts. Accepting the new normal, organisers had launched campaigns a month back to receive videos of the contestants performing different acts on the popular app Tik Tok. Based on these videos, the judges of these shows will choose the ‘Raja Rajakumari’ from among hundreds of entries this time.

For the entertainment industry, it’s a lull on the big screen. But television channels and the digital media have a few humble offerings for the Raja audience. This year, there will be no big releases featuring the stars of Ollywood. Two leading TV channels in the State will release small budget films, ‘Mu Tume Lockdown’ and ‘Mo Musa Rajnikant.’

Pitha on wheel in Twin City

Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) has launched mobile vehicles to sell ‘pithas’ door-to-door in the Twin City. With the help of six mobile vans, ‘pithas’ will be sold in the cities from Monday to Wednesday. During the weekend, revellers can order ‘pithas’ online through OTDC website. Delivery will be made within 5 km radius of OTDC office. The mobile vans will operate between 8 am and 6 pm.

