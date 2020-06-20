FICCI Ladies Organisation in Bhubaneswar holds webinar on job opportunities

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), Bhubaneswar Chapter in collaboration with Gram Tarang organised a webinar on job roles in healthcare sector for students. The webinar recorded more than 1,200 logging in to view it on YouTube.

Simrit Sandhu, Chief Supply Chain and Support Services Officer of Cleveland Clinic, USA, who joined the webinar as guest speaker, pointed out that the job roles in hospitals are not limited to doctors and nurses only.

Sandhu advised students to select an area which has job security and gives job satisfaction. "We need to educate girls and bring them forward for the growth of the society," she said and emphasised on the need for balance between personal and professional life.

Chairperson FLO Bhubaneswar Chapter Dharitri Patnaik requested the students to explore the fields available for skill development and training and learn different perspectives on the available career options post Covid-19.