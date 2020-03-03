Home Cities Bhubaneswar

CESU sale to Tata Power challenged in Odisha High Court

According to the petition, OERC on September 16, 2017 through an advertisement had invited bids from interested investors for purchase of CESU shareholdings.

Published: 03rd March 2020 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The proposed sale of Central Electricity Service Utility (CESU) to Tata Power is staring at a legal roadblock with the decision of Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) to transfer the shareholdings of the utility to the private company being challenged in the Orissa High Court.

Filing a PIL against the move, secretary of Odisha Power Employees’ Union (OPEU) Dhobei Sahoo has sought a direction to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to audit the assets and liabilities of CESU in order to arrive at the correct figure at which the reserved price ought to have been fixed by OERC while inviting bids.

“The information mentioned by the OERC while floating tender for transfer of the utility that the value of the assets of CESU is around Rs 300 crore was not proper and needs interference of the Court,” Sahoo alleged in his petition seeking quashing of the advertisement and Letter of Intent (LOI).

According to the petition, OERC on September 16, 2017 through an advertisement had invited bids from interested investors for purchase of CESU shareholdings. On December 12, 2019, OERC had issued a LOI in favour of Tata after the private company was declared as the successful bidder.

Sahoo, who is also president of Khurda Citizens’ Forum, sought the Court’s intervention on the ground that the proposed sale of CESU to Tata Power did not include any terms that would protect the entitlements of the existing employees of the utility.

The petitioner has appealed the Court to intervene and direct the State Government to take over the management of CESU instead of transferring 51 per cent shareholdings to a private company.

The PIL was listed on Monday for hearing by the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanju Panda and Justice SK Sahoo. But the petition could not be taken up as the court work was suspended on account of a lawyer’s death.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Power Employees’ Union Central Electricity Service Utility
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp