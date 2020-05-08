275 booked for social distance violation in Bhubaneswar amid COVID-19 lockdown

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: City police on Thursday prosecuted 275 persons for not adhering to social distancing norms. "Three social distance enforcement squads have been formed in each police station to ensure there is no violation in the market places here," Twin City Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi informed mediapersons on Thursday evening.

Police are of the opinion that with more shops opening after the relaxations were announced for lockdown 3.0, there was a need to stringently adhere to six feet social distancing to contain the pandemic. Police personnel engaged to maintain law and order on the roads during first and second phases of the lockdown are now engaged with enforcement squads to ensure social distancing.

On the day, Additional CP Anup Kumar Sahoo, Traffic DCP Sagarika Nath, other senior police officers and social distance enforcement squad personnel created awareness on importance of social distancing and wearing masks in Bapuji Nagar area here. In Cuttack, an enforcement squad of Cuttack Municipal Corporation sealed Utkal Textorium at Dargha Bazar for violating social distancing norm.