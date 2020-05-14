STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vande Bharat Mission: Special flight from Dubai to Bhubaneswar to arrive on May 14

Passengers will be screened for body temperature while details mentioned in their self declaration form filled aboard the flight will also be verified before they leave the airport in buses.

An Air India flight landing at Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A special flight will bring back people stranded in Dubai to the State capital on Thursday.

The Air India flight will land at 9.15 pm and leave for New Delhi at 10 pm, said BPIA Director VV Rao. Passengers will be screened for body temperature while details mentioned in their self declaration form filled aboard the flight will also be verified before they leave the airport in buses.

Checking and frisking of passengers will be contact-less. The passengers will be asked to keep all their articles in a tray and proceed through the door frame metal detectors,” said Central Industrial Security Force sources. Two more flights are expected to reach BPIA from Dubai and Kuala Lumpur carrying stranded Indians on 19 and 20 of this month respectively.

A special plane carrying Indians from Chicago is expected to reach here via New Delhi on May 30.
Meanwhile, to contain spread of coronavirus, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has decided to suspend the procedure of stamping passengers’ boarding pass by CISF/Airport Security Unit until further orders. Bureau of Civil Aviation has also allowed the passengers to carry up to 350 ml of hand sanitiser in their hand baggage.

